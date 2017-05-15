Minister's Dispatch Rider Escapes Death
A POLICE dispatcher rider leading the Brong Ahafo Regional Minster, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremey on his way to supervise the confirmation of DCE nominees for Dormaa West, Dormaa East and Berekum yesterday escaped death in an accident at Berekum Municipality in the Brong Ahafo Region. The police dispatch rider, Sergeant Daniel Agyekum fortunately escaped death due to the crush helmet he was wearing but sustained minor injuries on the upper lip and chin and was rushed to Berekum Holy Family Hospital.
