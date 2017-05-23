Man tied up like an animal on slaught...

Man tied up like an animal on slaughter table dies in Zebilla; 7 arrested

A 30-year-old man who was tied up like an animal and driven about 500 metres on a bicycle at Gozeisi, a suburb of Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region has died. Samuel Abanga was said to have assaulted his brother's wife, Esther Alahadi, into coma; something that triggered other relatives to torture him by tying his two hands as well as legs together and put on a bicycle.

