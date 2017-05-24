Mahama boys thicken plot against Rawlings

As if it was not enough what loyalists of former President John Dramani Mahama did to the founder of the National Democratic Congress , former President Jerry John Rawlings, when the party was in power, they are on it again as their plot to expel him from the party has been uncovered. This time around, the poodles of former President Dramani Mahama, Today can report, have vowed at all cost to ensure that the former Ghanaian leader does not have anything to do with the future of the party he himself formed.

