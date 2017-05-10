Mahama Ayariga Sex Tape: Explicit Vid...

Mahama Ayariga Sex Tape: Explicit Video Claims To Show Former Ghana Parliament Member, He Denies It

Mahama Ayariga is denying that he is the man in a sex tape making the rounds on social media, claiming that the video is an attempt to attack his character. The former parliament member in Bawku Central Constituency and Minister of Environment, Science Technology and Innovation, Ayariga had been identified as the man in an explicit sex tape making the rounds on social media.

Chicago, IL

