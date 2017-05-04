Mahama Ayariga exposes Akufo-Addo

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has blasted President Akufo-Addo for failing to acknowledge former President John Mahama when he cut sod for the commencement of the construction of a 400MW Bridge Power project. According to the NDC, although the world's largest LPG-fired power plant was one of the numerous projects John Mahama bequeathed President Akufo-Addo; the latter deliberately failed to acknowledge the exploits of his predecessor.

