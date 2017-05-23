Leaking Wounds: When women leak urine and faecal matter
Inside a small local clinic in one of Ghana's poorest districts doctors are performing a delicate caesarian section on a woman in desperate need. At this health facility in the Bawku District of the Upper East Region, doctors are few and are almost always under pressure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC