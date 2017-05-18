Kwamena Bartels assumes chairmanship ...

Kwamena Bartels assumes chairmanship of GOIL Board

16 hrs ago

The Shareholders of the Ghana Oil Company Limited has affirmed Peter Kwamena Bartels, a former Minister of the Interior as the Chairman of GOIL Board of Directors at the 48th Annual General Meeting. He takes over from Professor William A. Asomaning.

Chicago, IL

