Kufuor government sold railway lines as 'scrap metal' - Spio-Garbrah
The Kufuor administration sold Ghana's railway lines to Indians as scrap metal, former Minister of Trade and Industry Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has said. According to him, that practice affected Ghana's railway sector during the Kufuor administration and so wondered why the Akufo-Addo government of the same New Patriotic Party would improve the lot of the rail sector by bringing back the Ministry of Railways as pertained in the Kufuor government.
