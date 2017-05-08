Kufuor government sold railway lines ...

Kufuor government sold railway lines as 'scrap metal' - Spio-Garbrah

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The Kufuor administration sold Ghana's railway lines to Indians as scrap metal, former Minister of Trade and Industry Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has said. According to him, that practice affected Ghana's railway sector during the Kufuor administration and so wondered why the Akufo-Addo government of the same New Patriotic Party would improve the lot of the rail sector by bringing back the Ministry of Railways as pertained in the Kufuor government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,963 • Total comments across all topics: 280,903,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC