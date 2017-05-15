Konadu Rawlings charged with theft, fraud and conspiracy
Despite her claim of "standing on high moral grounds" and upholding the tenets of "Probity, Accountability and Social Justice", founder of the National Democratic Party, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, is deeply enmeshed in corruption as those she persistently accuse, a research has revealed Records show that while Mrs Rawlings has accused officials of the NDC of corruption, the former first lady was not only accused of corruption but was indeed charged with theft, fraud and conspiracy to defraud the state during the John Kufuor administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC