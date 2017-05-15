Konadu Rawlings charged with theft, f...

Konadu Rawlings charged with theft, fraud and conspiracy

Despite her claim of "standing on high moral grounds" and upholding the tenets of "Probity, Accountability and Social Justice", founder of the National Democratic Party, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, is deeply enmeshed in corruption as those she persistently accuse, a research has revealed Records show that while Mrs Rawlings has accused officials of the NDC of corruption, the former first lady was not only accused of corruption but was indeed charged with theft, fraud and conspiracy to defraud the state during the John Kufuor administration.

Chicago, IL

