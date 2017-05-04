Jema Krontihene destooled over sale o...

Jema Krontihene destooled over sale of lands

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The Abusuapanin of the Krontire Division of Jema in the Kintampo South District of the Brong Ahafo Region, Nana Kwaku Sarpong has announced that he has destooled the Krontihene of Jema, Nana Gyan Boahen. The charges he leveled against the Krontihene included, random sale of lands, fighting in public and disrespect to the stool elders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,767 • Total comments across all topics: 280,776,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC