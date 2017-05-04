Jema Krontihene destooled over sale of lands
The Abusuapanin of the Krontire Division of Jema in the Kintampo South District of the Brong Ahafo Region, Nana Kwaku Sarpong has announced that he has destooled the Krontihene of Jema, Nana Gyan Boahen. The charges he leveled against the Krontihene included, random sale of lands, fighting in public and disrespect to the stool elders.
