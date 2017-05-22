Irate fishermen disrupt meeting on il...

Irate fishermen disrupt meeting on illegal fishing in Accra

Some irate fishermen in the Greater Accra Region last Saturday besieged the Civil Service Training Centre at Cantonments in Accra to disrupt a scheduled meeting between their leadership and the Ministry of Fisheries over banned light fishing. The incensed fishermen, some of whom were clad in red apparel, arrived at the centre about 11 a.m., even though the meeting was scheduled to commence at 2 p.m. They later charged on some people they suspected to be members of the recently inaugurated Fisheries Watch Volunteers Group.

