Inspection of goods at ports to be coordinated in September

Starting September 2017 inspection of goods that arrive at both the Tema and Takoradi Ports will be jointly done by the various state agencies. Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo said the conventional procedure where the various state agencies conduct their inspections separately will no longer hold.

Chicago, IL

