I'm ready to play for Kotoko - Saddic...

I'm ready to play for Kotoko - Saddick Adams

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Ghanamma.com

Former Ghana youth attacker Saddick Adams says he is ready to play for Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the second round of the Ghana Premier League. The 26-year-old has hinted that he could be returning to the Ghanaian top-flight league in the second half of the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,482 • Total comments across all topics: 280,862,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC