I'll Not Discriminate Against Any Ghanaian -Nana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reassured Ghanaians of his total commitment to promoting development across the country without any form of discrimination. In view of this, he called on the citizenry to support his government to enable it to succeed in transforming the socio-economic fortunes and make Ghana a prosperous country.

Chicago, IL

