If gov't spoonfeeds a community, people will be lazy - Kufuor
Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has emphasised the need for government policies to encourage the private sector to develop and translate into the economy to enable the citizenry to live in dignity. He cautioned that government cannot do it all encouraging the private sector to do its share because "if government should try to spoon feed the community, then people will be lazy."
