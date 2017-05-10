I never attacked or insulted Nana Add...

I never attacked or insulted Nana Addo - Alhaji Haruna Attah

Ghana's former ambassador to Namibia, Alhaji Harruna Atta has denied attacking or verbally abusing Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo saying it is not his style of doing things. Alhaji Harruna Atta prior to the 2016 general elections was said to have accused the then candidate Akufo-Addo as being tribalistic leading to some jabs being landed on him by members of the campaign team of the party.

Read more at GhanaWeb.

