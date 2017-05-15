Hon. Dilley Humu Visits Women On Mother's Day

Hon. Dilley Humu, the Assembly Woman for Ofankor Electoral Area in the Trobu Constituency of the Greater Region has visited a cross section of women in and outside her Electoral Area including the Christianborg Castle, Asomdwee Park and the Black Star Square in Accra. The Assembly Member, who is also the founder of Mandogue Foundation, an NGO committed to support the course of mothers and women and also provide humanitarian services to both women and children, organized the visits at this year's Mother's Day last Sunday.

