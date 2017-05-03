History Teachers Wanted

History Teachers Wanted

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: GhanaWeb

ONETOUCH_SC wants the services of History Teachers Job Location: Kumasi, Ashanti Region Other Branches: Accra, Tema, Kasoa, Ejisu, Offinso, Konongo, Bekwai, Brekum,Dormaa, Takoradi ,Koforidua, Sunyani, Wenchi and Cape Cast Job Title: Hitory Teachers Wanted Job description: a The teacher enhances inter-personal relationship among the students a The teacher uses the curriculum, and current research based instructional practices to develop interdisciplinary units of instruction that meet both the group and individual needs of students a The teacher is responsible for maintaining an on-going dialogue with other specialize teachers and coordinating curriculum integration and implementation with these teachers a The teacher works with students of various abilities assigned the classroom, including those with learning differences as diagnosed Requirements: a Qualification: WASSCE, HND, DIPLOMA ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,362 • Total comments across all topics: 280,763,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC