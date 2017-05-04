Has Nkrumah's Ghana been mortgaged to...

Has Nkrumah's Ghana been mortgaged to evil forces?

Did I hear the President of Kwame Nkrumah's Ghana say on May Day, that, we should stop spending time praying? Did I really hear the President of Kwame Nkrumah's Ghana, cast a slur on prayers? Yehowa!!! So, it is now a sin to pray in Ghana huh? When he wanted power, was he not going to churches and kneeling down and asking for prayers? He has gotten power and so he does not give a damn about prayers anymore huh? May God forgive him his sins! Anyway, why should I be surprised? Is it not obvious that since the 7th of January, 2017, Kwame Nkrumah's Ghana has been mortgaged to the Devil and his Evil Forces? O yes; Kwame Nkrumah's Ghana has been handed over to the Devil and his Evil Forces.

Chicago, IL

