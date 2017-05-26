GRIDCo to offer fibre optic services ...

GRIDCo to offer fibre optic services to telcos

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Customers of telecommunication companies will enjoy better services in the future, following a 10-year telecommunication master plan being rolled out by the Ghana Grid Company to enable the telcos to provide more reliable services for their customers. Under the plan, GRIDCo is making fibre optic cables available along its grid lines to offer the best connection service to the telcos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,807 • Total comments across all topics: 281,307,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC