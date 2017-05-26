GRIDCo to offer fibre optic services to telcos
Customers of telecommunication companies will enjoy better services in the future, following a 10-year telecommunication master plan being rolled out by the Ghana Grid Company to enable the telcos to provide more reliable services for their customers. Under the plan, GRIDCo is making fibre optic cables available along its grid lines to offer the best connection service to the telcos.
