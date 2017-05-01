Greater Accra Region records 197 mate...

Greater Accra Region records 197 maternal deaths

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The Greater Accra Region recorded 197 maternal deaths, while 100 women died through bleeding. Dr Linda A. Vanotoo, the Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service , who made this known in Accra on Monday said the women died through lack of blood hence the need to stock the blood banks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,837 • Total comments across all topics: 280,721,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC