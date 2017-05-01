Greater Accra Region records 197 maternal deaths
The Greater Accra Region recorded 197 maternal deaths, while 100 women died through bleeding. Dr Linda A. Vanotoo, the Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service , who made this known in Accra on Monday said the women died through lack of blood hence the need to stock the blood banks.
