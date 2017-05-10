Greater Accra NDC celebrates mothers

The women's wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress in the Greater Accra Region has congratulated Ghanaian women as the world marks Mother's Day today, Sunday 14 May. In a statement, they have described mothers as "homemakers" and inspirers who work hard and make lots of sacrifices to protect their children and give them the opportunity to dream big about the future. The full statement signed by Mrs Felicia Mekpoi Bortey, the head of the women's wing, read: "On behalf of the Greater Accra Regional women's wing of the National Democratic Congress and on my own behalf, I wish to congratulate all mothers for their sacrificial and hard work to keep our families over the years.

