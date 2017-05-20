Govt seeks cheaper alternative to WAPCo pipeline
The government is seeking a cheaper alternative source of transport to pipe natural gas from Takoradi in the Western Region to Tema in Accra. The pipeline will augment the current one, which is owned and operated by the West Africa Gas Pipeline Company - a partnership between Ghana and three other West African neighbours.
