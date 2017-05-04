Gov't pledges its support to GCNet in eGhana project
The Communications Minister has pledged the support of her Ministry to work with GCNet to ensure the smooth implementation of Total Revenue Integrated Processing Systems and Ghana's business automation project as part of eGhana project. Owusu-Ekuful said the goal of her Ministry is to address all outstanding issues mitigating against the e-Ghana project to enhance transparency drive.
