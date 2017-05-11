Government to spend GHS16m to fight armyworm invasion

Government is set to spend GHS16m to fight the infestation of Fall Army Worm in the country to curtail the destruction of more hectares of maize and cowpea. According to the Agric Minister, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, chemicals would be sent to the affected districts in the Brong Ahafo Region, Ashanti Region and parts of the Western Region by Friday, as cabinet prepares to meet on a budget of GHS16m to combat and minimize the level of infestation in the country.

