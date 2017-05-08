Government to accelerate regional airports expansion - Aviation Minister
Government is keen on accelerating the expansion of other regional airports to ease the pressure on Kotoka and boost domestic economic activity, Aviation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has said. She explained to the Spanish ambassador to Ghana, Maria Jesus Alonso, who paid a courtesy call on her at her office in Accra, that the Tamale airport expansion project, in particular, is a "special" one.
