Ghanaian communities to benefit from $5.5m World Bank grant

The World Bank signed a grant agreement with Solidaridad West Africa for Natural Resources Management in 53 selected local communities of the Brong-Ahafo and Western Regions of Ghana, Friday. The US$5.5 million grant of the Ghana Dedicated Grant Mechanism for Local Communities project from Climate Investment Fund partnership, is to strengthen their knowledge and practices towards reducing deforestation and improving the sustainable management of their activities.

Chicago, IL

