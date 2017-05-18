Ghanaian communities to benefit from $5.5m World Bank grant
The World Bank signed a grant agreement with Solidaridad West Africa for Natural Resources Management in 53 selected local communities of the Brong-Ahafo and Western Regions of Ghana, Friday. The US$5.5 million grant of the Ghana Dedicated Grant Mechanism for Local Communities project from Climate Investment Fund partnership, is to strengthen their knowledge and practices towards reducing deforestation and improving the sustainable management of their activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC