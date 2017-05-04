Ghana won't compromise quality of air navigation services - Aviation Minister
In as much as Ghana strives to become the aviation hub in the West Africa sub region, quality of air navigation equipment and services will not be compromised, the Aviation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, has said. Though the aerospace of Ghana, in the view of the minister, is one of the best in the world, air connectivity to other countries on the continent is poorly developed and needed to be addressed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC