Ghana won't compromise quality of air...

Ghana won't compromise quality of air navigation services - Aviation Minister

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

In as much as Ghana strives to become the aviation hub in the West Africa sub region, quality of air navigation equipment and services will not be compromised, the Aviation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, has said. Though the aerospace of Ghana, in the view of the minister, is one of the best in the world, air connectivity to other countries on the continent is poorly developed and needed to be addressed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,521 • Total comments across all topics: 280,812,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC