Ghana won't compromise quality of air navigation services - Aviation Minister

In as much as Ghana strives to become the aviation hub in the West Africa sub region, quality of air navigation equipment and services will not be compromised, the Aviation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, has said. Though the aerospace of Ghana, in the view of the minister, is one of the best in the world, air connectivity to other countries on the continent is poorly developed and needed to be addressed.

