Ghana steps up efforts to avert food insecurity

20 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

As Ghana steps up efforts to avert food insecurity, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture has launched a five year flagship program dubbed "Planting for Food and Jobs". The campaign which is designed to encourage the citizens, both urban and rural to take up farming as full business, would employ more than 750,000 people.

Chicago, IL

