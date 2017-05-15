Ghana: President Directs Minister to ...

Ghana: President Directs Minister to Identify Needs of Technical Schools

Read more at AllAfrica.com

President Akufo-Addo has directed the Minister for Education to, as a matter of importance, identify the critical needs of all senior high technical schools and technical and vocational institutes to get them well-equipped. That way, the schools can promote skills training in the students to address the developmental challenges facing the country and create employment among the youth through entrepreneurship.

Chicago, IL

