Ghana news: Gyataba to file for contempt against police

The Founder and National Chairman of the United Front Party , Nana Agyenim Boateng, aka Gyataba, is to file a motion for contempt of court against the Suame Divisional Police Command for failing to comply with a court order. This is after a Kumasi High Court, presided over by Justice Nicholas Mensah Cudjoe Abodakpi on April 12, 2017, ordered that his two vehicles in police custody be brought to the court premises.

