Ghana news: Gyataba to file for conte...

Ghana news: Gyataba to file for contempt against police

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

The Founder and National Chairman of the United Front Party , Nana Agyenim Boateng, aka Gyataba, is to file a motion for contempt of court against the Suame Divisional Police Command for failing to comply with a court order. This is after a Kumasi High Court, presided over by Justice Nicholas Mensah Cudjoe Abodakpi on April 12, 2017, ordered that his two vehicles in police custody be brought to the court premises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,379 • Total comments across all topics: 281,164,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC