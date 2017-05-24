Ghana: Mothers Demand Longer Maternit...

Ghana: Mothers Demand Longer Maternity Leave

The law currently offers new mothers just three months maternity leave. But local health organizations are beginning to highlight the benefits of more time off, despite protests from employers.

