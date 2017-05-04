Ghana: Fisher-Folk Protest Against 'F...

Ghana: Fisher-Folk Protest Against 'Fisheries Watch Volunteers'

7 hrs ago

Some fisherfolk of Akplabanya in the Dangme West District in the Greater Accra Region, on Friday, protested against the inauguration of the pilot Fisheries Watch Volunteers taskforce. The group numbering about hundred clad in red stormed the Otrokpe Basic School Park in Ada Foah in the Ada East District where the inauguration was being held.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Chicago, IL

