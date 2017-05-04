Ghana: Fisher-Folk Protest Against 'Fisheries Watch Volunteers'
Some fisherfolk of Akplabanya in the Dangme West District in the Greater Accra Region, on Friday, protested against the inauguration of the pilot Fisheries Watch Volunteers taskforce. The group numbering about hundred clad in red stormed the Otrokpe Basic School Park in Ada Foah in the Ada East District where the inauguration was being held.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC