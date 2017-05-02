Ghana celebrates World Art Day

Ghana celebrates World Art Day

The Ghana Association of Visual Artists has marked this year's World Art Day on the theme: 'Values of Art and its impacts on society'. Activities held to celebrate the day included a live abstract mural painting at the Arts Centre where the public was engaged in a drawing and painting session.

