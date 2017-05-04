General Electric supports Ghana's 400...

General Electric supports Ghana's 400MW power project

General Electric has announced that it will supply the power generation equipment for the 400MW Bridge Power plant project in Tema, Ghana. The equipment, which will be used in the first phase of the project, will collectively generate 200 MW of power.

Chicago, IL

