GE Healthcare partners Ridge Regional Hospital for better health in Ghana
GE , the world's Digital Industrial Company has partnered with the Ghana Ministry of Health and Bouygues Batimat International with the support of the US Government to overhauling the Greater Accra Ridge Regional Hospital in Accra, Ghana. GE Healthcare is on board as a technology partner through the supply and installation of various high-end medical equipment in the new facility.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
