GE Healthcare partners Ridge Regional Hospital for better health in Ghana

GE , the world's Digital Industrial Company has partnered with the Ghana Ministry of Health and Bouygues Batimat International with the support of the US Government to overhauling the Greater Accra Ridge Regional Hospital in Accra, Ghana. GE Healthcare is on board as a technology partner through the supply and installation of various high-end medical equipment in the new facility.

