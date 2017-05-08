Gas explosion at Ghana factory injures at least 80 people
Assistant Divisional Officer of the Ghana National Fire Services Emmanuel Bonney told state news that a tanker was discharging liquefied petroleum gas at the Ghana Household Utilities Manufacturing Company factory when the explosion occurred early Tuesday. He said six fire service personnel present to control the situation were caught in the explosion, and one was critically injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC