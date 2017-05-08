Gambler stabs friend to death
A gambler has killed his friend at Tumu in the Upper West Region. Narrating the incident to Nyankonton Mu Nsem, our correspondent, Nuhu Abubakar said the suspect who is currently at large and age 16, stabbed the friend age 13, after a fight erupted between them.
