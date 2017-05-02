Galamsey fight is not to put Ghanaians out of work - Akufo-Addo - MyJoyOnline
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his government's fight against galamsey is not meant to render Ghanaians jobless but to ensure safe mining. Addressing workers at the May Day celebration at the Black Star Square Monday, he said his government will purge the country of the practice blamed for the pollution of water bodies.
