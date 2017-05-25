Fourteen Takoradi fire victims to be transferred to Interbeton

Doctors at the three medical facilities handling the victims of the May 9, 2017, Takoradi gas explosion are struggling to take care of some of them, as a result of the lack of critical care units in the region to handle their conditions. The facilities are the Takoradi Hospital, Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital and the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority Hospital.

