Fourteen Takoradi fire victims to be transferred to Interbeton
Doctors at the three medical facilities handling the victims of the May 9, 2017, Takoradi gas explosion are struggling to take care of some of them, as a result of the lack of critical care units in the region to handle their conditions. The facilities are the Takoradi Hospital, Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital and the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC