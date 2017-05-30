First guinea fowl factory established...

First guinea fowl factory established in Ghana

Friday May 26 Read more: GhanaWeb

Lovers of guinea fowl meat will no longer have course to worry following the establishment of a 45,000 capacity ultra-modern factory processing live guinea fowls and other live birds in Ghana. The facility which is located in the heart of the Tamale Metropolis, is meant to feed into government's 'one district, one factory' initiative which yet to commence.

Chicago, IL

