First Atlantic Bank inaugurates Kasoa and Madina branches
Accra, May 17, GNA - First Atlantic Bank Limited has opened two new ultra-modern branches at Kasoa and Madina to bring its services close to clients and to provide them with convenient banking. The opening of the branches forms part of the Bank's expansion drive aimed to bring its services to the door steps of customers to enable them enjoy the Bank's unparallel services.
