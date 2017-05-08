Fidelity bank holds 10th anniversary grand ball

The largest privately owned Ghanaian Bank in Ghana, Fidelity Bank has treated its customers and partners to a grand ball as part of its 10th Anniversary Celebration. The Grand Ball which was attended by the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, was in honour of its cherished customers and partners for their loyalty and commitment to the Bank for the last ten years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.