EU, Christian Aid launches 946,000 Eu...

EU, Christian Aid launches 946,000 Euro project in Ghana

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The European Union and Christian Aid, a UK based non-governmental organisation, have launched a a 946,000 project dubbed Growing Economic Opportunities for Sustainable Development at a ceremony in Accra. GEOP seeks to foster strong civil society and local authority partnership to promote local job creation, revenue mobilisation and expansion of economic activities in an environmentally friendly manner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,302 • Total comments across all topics: 280,799,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC