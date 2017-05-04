EU, Christian Aid launches 946,000 Euro project in Ghana
The European Union and Christian Aid, a UK based non-governmental organisation, have launched a a 946,000 project dubbed Growing Economic Opportunities for Sustainable Development at a ceremony in Accra. GEOP seeks to foster strong civil society and local authority partnership to promote local job creation, revenue mobilisation and expansion of economic activities in an environmentally friendly manner.
