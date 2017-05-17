Ernest Chemists Supports Takoradi Fir...

Ernest Chemists Supports Takoradi Fire Victims

Dr Vitus Annab being assisted by other staff of the hospital in showing appreciation to Naphtali Ato Impraim for the presentation Ernest Chemists Limited, a leading pharmaceutical company, has responded positively to the appeal made to corporate Ghana to support the Sekondi-Takoradi recent gas victims. The company has presented assorted drugs and non-drug items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the Ghana Ports & Habours Authority Hospital in Takoradi in a bid to lessen the financial burden brought upon the victims and the hospital.

Chicago, IL

