Ernest Chemists supports Takoradi fire victims

Ernest Chemists Limited, a leading pharmaceutical company, has responded positively to the appeal made to corporate Ghana to support the Sekondi-Takoradi recent gas victims. The company has presented assorted drugs and non-drug items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the Ghana Ports & Habours Authority Hospital in Takoradi in a bid to lessen the financial burden brought upon the victims and the hospital.

