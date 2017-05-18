Eni starts production from Cape Three Points block, offshore Ghana
Eni has launched production from the Integrated Oil & Gas Development Project, in the Offshore Cape Three Points block, off Ghana's western coast, in just two and a half years, and three months ahead of schedule, reaching another record time-to-market. The OCTP integrated oil & gas development is made up of the Sankofa Main, Sankofa East and Gye-Nyame fields, which are located about 60 km off Ghana's western coast.
