Eni starts production from Cape Three Points block, offshore Ghana

Eni has launched production from the Integrated Oil & Gas Development Project, in the Offshore Cape Three Points block, off Ghana's western coast, in just two and a half years, and three months ahead of schedule, reaching another record time-to-market. The OCTP integrated oil & gas development is made up of the Sankofa Main, Sankofa East and Gye-Nyame fields, which are located about 60 km off Ghana's western coast.

Chicago, IL

