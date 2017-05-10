Danger looms on Volta Lake at Yeji

Danger looms on Volta Lake at Yeji

Danger looms at Yeji in the Pru District of the Brong Ahafo Region as many travel without life jackets. Despite the danger associated with travelling without life jackets, many still travel on the Volta Lake to and fro from Yeji to overbank communities.

Chicago, IL

