Current parliament can't punish - visa fraud' MPs for past wrongs - " Amidu

Former Attorney General, Martin Amidu, has said that the 7th Parliament, currently led by Speaker, Prof. Mike Oquaye, cannot punish the three incumbent Members of Parliament and a former one, accused by the British High Commission of using their diplomatic passports to engage in visa fraud.

