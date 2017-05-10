Could Akufo-Addo undo the mess within a short space of time?

Apparently, concerned Ghanaians have every right and reason to squall and scold over the numerous errors in judgement over the years which have obviously slackened Ghana's economic development. Having said that, I am of the firm conviction that the recent attacks and criticisms by sceptics to the effect that the NPP government has messed, or is messing the economy in barely five months into office are somehow unfair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.