Could Akufo-Addo undo the mess within...

Could Akufo-Addo undo the mess within a short space of time?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: GhanaWeb

Apparently, concerned Ghanaians have every right and reason to squall and scold over the numerous errors in judgement over the years which have obviously slackened Ghana's economic development. Having said that, I am of the firm conviction that the recent attacks and criticisms by sceptics to the effect that the NPP government has messed, or is messing the economy in barely five months into office are somehow unfair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,805 • Total comments across all topics: 281,010,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC